Jeffrey A. Craig Sells 113,486 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 501,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.09.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 68.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after acquiring an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 840.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 470,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 344,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 27.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
