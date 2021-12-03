Jeffrey A. Craig Sells 113,486 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 501,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 68.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after acquiring an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 840.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 470,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 344,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 27.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

