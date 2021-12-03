JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $320.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.23. The company has a market capitalization of $314.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total transaction of $29,311,897.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

