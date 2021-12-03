JJJ Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 414,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS:LVHI opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.