JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JOAN stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 68,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

JOAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays downgraded JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In related news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

