John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 48.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of BTO opened at $42.31 on Friday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.