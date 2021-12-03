John Kearon Sells 100,000 Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) insider John Kearon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £320,000 ($418,082.05).

Shares of LON SYS1 opened at GBX 357 ($4.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £46.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16. System1 Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 302.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 278.87.

Get System1 Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of System1 Group in a report on Tuesday.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.