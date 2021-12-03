John Young Purchases 521,738 Shares of Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) Stock

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) insider John Young bought 521,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$59,999.87 ($42,857.05).

Trek Metals Company Profile

Trek Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pincunah and Jimblebar gold and base metal projects covering an area of approximately 267 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trek Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trek Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.