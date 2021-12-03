Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 485,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 250,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.