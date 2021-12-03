Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 446,935 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 438,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,441 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 397,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 270,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $59.01.

