Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $147.69 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

