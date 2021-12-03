Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,580 ($33.71).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,047 ($26.74) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,529.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,857.51. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,959.46 ($25.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($421.58). Insiders have acquired 45 shares of company stock valued at $114,033 in the last three months.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

