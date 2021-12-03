Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $994.65.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

