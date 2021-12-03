Jonathan N. Santelli Sells 3,400 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Raymond James stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 281.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

