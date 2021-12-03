JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

YY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ YY opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.82. JOYY has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 173.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth about $30,553,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

