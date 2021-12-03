JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.95 ($72.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

