JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRXGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Drax Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Drax Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

