JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.03.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

