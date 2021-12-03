JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $535.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $552.00 to $535.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $504.12.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $525.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.87 and a 200-day moving average of $444.57. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

