JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Insider Hannah Philp Buys 376 Shares

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) insider Hannah Philp acquired 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) per share, with a total value of £4,951.92 ($6,469.72).

JMF stock opened at GBX 1,315 ($17.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £308.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.40. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 984.98 ($12.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.71). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 21.50 ($0.28) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.23%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

