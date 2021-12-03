Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 231.80 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 250.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.69.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica acquired 360,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £893,824.24 ($1,167,787.09). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 33,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £87,659 ($114,527.04).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

