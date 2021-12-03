Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.94. Kadant posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.42. 508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,646. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.80. Kadant has a 52-week low of $129.00 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kadant by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

