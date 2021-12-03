Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,178 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 60,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

