Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45.

