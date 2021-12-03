Katalyo Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $27,540.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.82 or 0.07896721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00091734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,491.88 or 1.00073567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

