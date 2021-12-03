KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 1,889 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for approximately 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 408,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kroger by 7,016.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 861,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

