KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 291.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 19,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 110.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $234.61 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.82. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

