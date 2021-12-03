KeeperDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $682,167.00 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $159.60 or 0.00280464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $98.58 million and approximately $682,167.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00249320 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00087036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.