Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,319 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 54,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 16,007 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,914,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 314,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

