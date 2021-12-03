Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $55.19 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,040 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $55,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 99,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.