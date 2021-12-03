Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 22,923 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $310.39 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

