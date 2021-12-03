Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.90. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $147.69 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $413.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

