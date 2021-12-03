KeyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $3.61 million and $48,503.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00062065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00070081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.03 or 0.07824845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00090552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,241.72 or 1.00193644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002669 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.