KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Shares of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) fell 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. It operates through the Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment supplies equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply.

