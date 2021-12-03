Kingdom Game 4.0 Trading Up 28.4% Over Last Week (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $2.23 million and $1.11 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00059947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.99 or 0.07923607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00063027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,099.94 or 1.02335265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00079723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

