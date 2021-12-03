Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading Down 2%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.01 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.57). Approximately 21,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 55,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.49. The company has a market capitalization of £26.69 million and a P/E ratio of 145.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.23.

About Kinovo (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

