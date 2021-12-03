Kleros Market Cap Achieves $58.87 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $58.87 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.43 or 0.00590646 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

