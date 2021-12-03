Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knowles also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KN. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE KN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

