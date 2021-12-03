Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,775,500 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 1,298,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,438.8 days.

Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $$4.44 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Konica Minolta has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

