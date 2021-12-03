Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 787,180 shares.The stock last traded at $35.07 and had previously closed at $35.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.