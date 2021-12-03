Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 787,180 shares.The stock last traded at $35.07 and had previously closed at $35.18.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
