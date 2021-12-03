Kontrol Technologies’ (KNRLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.45.
Shares of KNRLF stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93. Kontrol Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.75.
About Kontrol Technologies
