Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Barclays increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.93. 294,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,109. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 353.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.80.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

