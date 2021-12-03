Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

