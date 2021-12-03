Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.