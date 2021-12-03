Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

