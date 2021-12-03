Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $47.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

