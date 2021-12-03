Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kroger also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.18.

KR stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,316,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

