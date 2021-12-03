Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down to $80.55

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.55, but opened at $74.79. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $72.31, with a volume of 29,850 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

