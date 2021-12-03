Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up to $58.43

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.43, but opened at $63.29. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 40 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $599.10 million, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

