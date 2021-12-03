Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.71. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lands’ End by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

