Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LNTH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 270,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 332,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 47,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

